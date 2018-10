A California Highway Patrol officer appears to have caused an accident near Fowler on Thursday.The CHP is still investigating the accident, but they say it appears that the officer had exited southbound Highway 99 around 5 pm and pulled out in front of a Honda CR-V traveling south on Clovis Ave.The officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno, but we do not know the extent of his injuries.The driver of the Honda CR-V had no injuries.