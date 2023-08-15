More than 50 arrested in Fresno, Kern counties as part of retail crime operation

The California Highway Patrol made more than 50 arrests as part of a two-day organized retail crime operation in Fresno and Kern Counties.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol made more than 50 arrests as part of a two-day organized retail crime operation in Fresno and Kern Counties.

The operation took place this past Saturday and Sunday.

Fifty-one people were taken into custody for various violations related to shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft and more.

This operation is a collaborative effort between law enforcement and retail loss prevention professionals in an effort to identify, deter and prevent theft from local retail locations.

Nearly 700 items were recovered, with an estimated value of over $58,000.

