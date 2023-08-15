WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

More than 50 arrested in Fresno, Kern counties as part of retail crime operation

Walmart Supercenter on Shaw and Brawley Avenues in Fresno was among the stores involved in this operation.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 1:01PM
51 arrested in Fresno, Kern counties in of retail crime operation
EMBED <>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol made more than 50 arrests as part of a two-day organized retail crime operation in Fresno and Kern Counties.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol made more than 50 arrests as part of a two-day organized retail crime operation in Fresno and Kern Counties.

The operation took place this past Saturday and Sunday.

Fifty-one people were taken into custody for various violations related to shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft and more.

This operation is a collaborative effort between law enforcement and retail loss prevention professionals in an effort to identify, deter and prevent theft from local retail locations.

Nearly 700 items were recovered, with an estimated value of over $58,000.

Walmart Supercenter on Shaw and Brawley Avenues in Fresno was among the stores involved in this operation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW