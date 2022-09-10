Good Sports: Former NBA player Chris Herren returns to Valley to speak about addiction

Former NBA player and Fresno State star Chris Herren has spent the last 12 years talking about his journey of addiction, recovery, and finding help.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Earlier this week, Kerman High School became the site of a special moment.

Former Fresno State men's basketball star Chris Herren made his return to the Valley, speaking to students about his journey of addiction, recovery, and finding help.

Known as a high school basketball legend out of Fall River, Massachusetts, Herren was recruited by some of the top schools in the country, but would eventually find himself at Fresno State after a series of failed drug tests at Boston College.

Herren took advantage of his second chance under Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian, realizing his dream of becoming an NBA draft pick, even playing for his hometown Boston Celtics.

But he'd lose it all to painkillers and heroin, overdosing 4 times before finally getting help.

Now 14 years sober, Herren has spent the last decade-plus speaking to more than 1 million students and community members, with a hope to help just one person listening that day.