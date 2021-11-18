Society

Former ABC30 anchor honored by Fresno State's media department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a big night at Fresno State for a former Action News anchor.

Christine Paik, who you might remember as Christine Park, was honored by Fresno State's Media, Communications and Journalism department.

She was inducted into the school's hall of fame Wednesday night.

ABC30 President and General Manager Michael Carr introduced Christine during a ceremony on campus.

She won six Emmy Awards during her time with Action News.

Christine is now a published children's author.

Her book, The Girl in the Gold Dress, hit shelves earlier this year.

Congratulations, Christine!
