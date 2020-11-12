Support small businesses during Hanford 'Christmas Tree Walk'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're in the market for a new Christmas tree, and maybe need to get some holiday shopping done too, Downtown Hanford has what you need.
Main Street Hanford has organized a Christmas Tree Walk, which started Wednesday.
The non-profit purchased Christmas trees for 30 businesses in the downtown area and the stores were tasked with decorating them.
Shoppers can see the trees on display now, and also buy tickets for the chance to win one. Organizers say it's a way to promote downtown businesses during the holiday season.
"We really just wanted this to be an opportunity for the community to do something festive that was safe, that was falling within those guidelines," said Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Baldwin.
Christmas tree winners will be announced on November 24th.
Head to Main Street Hanford's Facebook page for more information.
