A Christmas Tree Lane family is still hoping someone will return the two decorations that disappeared from their lawn in the last few days.Some abominable person yanked out Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Hermey the Misfit Elf from the display in the Gallagher family's front yard.Rudolph was a store-bought decorations, but Dan Gallagher made Hermey by hand.H'e built a lot of elves and other decorations himself to spread the happiness of the holidays."The big joy is when you see people driving by and you can hear them from inside the house. I hear, you know, carloads of people singing Christmas carols. They're laughing, people walking back and forth, so that's where the biggest payoff is. you just get a lot, I personally get a lot of gratification from seeing that and hearing that," said Gallagher.Gallagher says he planned to spend an upcoming vacation building new elves, but if he doesn't get the decorations back by then, he'll have to spend it building a new Hermey.He says he just wants them returned -- no questions asked -- before this Tuesday's walk night.