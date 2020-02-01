SUSPECT ON THE RUN: 2 dead, including 15-year-old, after funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida -- On Saturday afternoon, shots rang out near Victory City Church.

In a news release, authorities said a total of four people were shot, leaving two dead.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult man were killed at the scene.

Another minor and a woman were also shot, then transported to the hospital.

Victory City Church informed the public via Facebook post that the incident did not happen on their property. They claim it occurred across the street.

Their senior pastor is expected to give an update at 6 p.m.



Officials said they detected around 13 rounds were fired.

The suspected shooter fled the scene and has not been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridawoman shotdeadly shootingchurchteen killedteen shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Man shot in southwest Fresno after argument over Sunday's Super Bowl
Burglary suspect fleeing police crashes car into Visalia home
Kingsburg Police arrest 3 suspects linked to multiple burglaries
Traffic stop in Mariposa County turns into drug bust and vehicle pursuit
Visalia Police looking for man who shot at a group of people
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
Show More
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
Merced Police release new details in shooting of 4 teens
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Fresno man arrested on suspicion of pimping at Clovis massage parlors
Marine charged with murdering 16-year-old Madera girl faces judge again
More TOP STORIES News