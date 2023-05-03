A church in central Fresno is picking up the pieces of shattered glass after vandals broke dozens of windows.

Vandalism at LGBTQIA+ friendly church in central Fresno being investigated as hate crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vandalism at a central Fresno church last month is now being investigated as a hate crime.

On April 18, Fresno police say vandals smashed out dozens of windows at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

The church welcomes all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Pastor Bill Knezovich says that is the reason why he believes the church was targeted.

Knezovich went on to say he believes the vandals were members of The Proud Boys, an extreme-right group.

In December, Knezovich says the group held a protest over a family-friendly drag show that was hosted at the church.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating the vandalism.

