LGBTQIA+ friendly church vandalized in central Fresno

Until the vandals are caught, church leaders say that they will continue to hold services and maintain their faith.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A church in central Fresno is picking up the pieces of shattered glass after vandals broke dozens of windows.

Early Tuesday morning, vandals broke dozens of windows at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in central Fresno.

Our Savior's is a Reconciling in Christ congregation, which means it is a Lutheran church that welcomes all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Pastor Bill Knezovich said that is why his church was targeted.

He believes the vandals were members of the extreme-right group The Proud Boys, because they protested at a family-friendly drag show the church hosted in December.

"We have gotten threats from them since then and they did say they were going to do something and then those stickers out there, their calling card," said Pastor Knezovich.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating the vandalism.

"From my understanding, it's a sticker that might have had some type of involvement with the Proud Boys. At this point in the investigation, it's too early to tell if that sticker and the vandalism are related," said Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call Fresno Police or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.