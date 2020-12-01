high school sports

CIF cancels fall high school sports championships, delays practices until at least January 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced on Tuesday that all full practice and competition start dates for high school sports are on hold until after January 1, 2021.


The announcement was made after the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) postponed the release of updated guidance for youth sports. New guidance is not expected until after the start of the new year, according to the CIF.

To allow student-athletes to have a chance to play in a longer season, the CIF also announced the cancellation of all regional and state championship events for the upcoming season. Doing so allows seasons to be extended if needed instead of relying on a championship end date.

Boys volleyball will also be delayed to later in the year to avoid losing a full second consecutive season.

In a statement, the CIF added:
"The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis. This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers our Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH."
