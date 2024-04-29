World Series MVP Troy Glaus fired as head coach of Buchanan High baseball

With just a handful of games left in the season, Buchanan baseball announced on Monday afternoon that the program has parted ways with first-year head coach Troy Glaus.

With just a handful of games left in the season, Buchanan baseball announced on Monday afternoon that the program has parted ways with first-year head coach Troy Glaus.

With just a handful of games left in the season, Buchanan baseball announced on Monday afternoon that the program has parted ways with first-year head coach Troy Glaus.

With just a handful of games left in the season, Buchanan baseball announced on Monday afternoon that the program has parted ways with first-year head coach Troy Glaus.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With just a handful of games left in the season, Buchanan baseball announced on Monday afternoon that the program has parted ways with first-year head coach Troy Glaus.

The 2002 World Series MVP third baseman leaves the Bears with a (9-14) overall record -- just (2-7) in the TRAC.

In a statement, Buchanan's Administration said "the school's baseball program is taking a new direction with the departure of current Head Coach Troy Glaus and the return of Coach Brad Fontes who will act in an interim role for the remainder of the season."

The 4x MLB All-Star and World Series champion was introduced by the school back in August of 2023.

It marked his second stint as a high school baseball coach after leading North Marion - a Florida high school - from 2016-2019.

Prior to his time with Buchanan, Glaus was coaching youth baseball in the San Diego Area.

Glaus played 13 years in the majors, winning the 2002 World Series with the Angels.

Fontes returns to the program after stepping down last June due to health concerns.

During his 5-year tenure, Fontes led the Bears to a 111-23 overall record, going 52-8 in conference with 4 TRAC Championship. In 2021, Buchanan also secured a Division 1 Central Section Title.

Full statement from Clovis Unified School District:

"Today, Buchanan High School administration announced that the school's baseball program is taking a new direction with the departure of current Head Coach Troy Glaus and the return of Coach Brad Fontes who will act in an interim role for the remainder of the season.

Fontes assumes the role immediately from Director of Sport Glaus. Buchanan athletics and Coach Glaus parted amicably with an eye to the programs' future. "We wish Coach Glaus well in his future endeavors and thank him for his work on behalf of Buchanan baseball," said Principal Omar Hemaidan. "I'm pleased Coach Fontes has agreed to step in and support the team through this transition and lend his high caliber experience to our students to finish the season," he added.

Students learned the news from coaches and administrators at the school today, and parents will be notified directly this afternoon of plans for the remainder of the Bears' season."

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.