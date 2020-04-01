Coronavirus

Country Fair Cinnamon Roll rolls on despite event cancellations

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For decades, Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls has served its homemade rolls to the Valley at events like the Big Fresno Fair. Now they're dealing with a uncertain schedule.

"There's already been lots of events canceled in March and April. Events in Clovis, the Los Banos fair, so we're waiting and hoping to see how the rest of the fair season turns out. Everybody's got their fingers crossed," said Erin Magdaleno of Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

The owners are keeping the business rolling despite the cancellation of events due to the pandemic and are focusing on their u-bake concept.

The family has a certified commercial kitchen in Oakhurst where they use the family homemade recipe to make rolls, freeze them or bake them.

"It's the same product, we make them the same way that we do at the fairs. We make them at our warehouse every day that's the key to our success, consistency," said Augie Magdaleno, owner of County Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

Fresno Ag Hardware in Northeast Fresno is one of the six freezer locations in the Valley.

Recently, they started going mobile with their truck, doing home deliveries in the foothills and mountains.

"All of the rolls are starting to go more and more. It's a cool thing to bring our tradition right to the family home," Magdaleno said.

They take orders over the phone and practice social distancing when they drop off orders; important changes to keep their business alive during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's really important that we, number one, keep it going to support ourselves and to keep the family tradition alive, Magdaleno said.

Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls hopes to serve you warm rolls this October at the Big Fresno Fair.
