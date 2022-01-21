Community & Events

Pick your own citrus at Sumner Peck Ranch in Fresno County

EMBED <>More Videos

Pick your own citrus at this Valley farm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley farm is opening its gates to allow families to pick fresh fruit over the next few months.

Sumner Peck Ranch in Friant kicks off its u-pick citrus season on Friday.

Every week, the ranch will be open from Friday through Monday to allow guests to pick their fruit.

This season runs through April 15.

The farm offers a variety of citrus, including navel oranges, blood oranges, mandarins, lemons and more!

Everything costs a dollar per pound. No advance registration is required.

The walk to the trees is about a quarter-mile, so it's a good idea to bring a wagon or a cart.

Sumner Peck Ranch is on Friant Road. For more information, go to RiverParkWay.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno countycommunityoutdoor adventuresfarming
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
Multiple people displaced after house fire in SE Fresno
Parlier police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Show More
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
California water districts will get more supply than planned
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Video shows catalytic converter theft in Fresno in less than 2 minutes
Valley hospital beds continue to fill with COVID patients
More TOP STORIES News