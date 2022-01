Pick your own citrus at Sumner Peck Ranch in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley farm is opening its gates to allow families to pick fresh fruit over the next few months.Sumner Peck Ranch in Friant kicks off its u-pick citrus season on Friday.Every week, the ranch will be open from Friday through Monday to allow guests to pick their fruit.This season runs through April 15.The farm offers a variety of citrus, including navel oranges, blood oranges, mandarins, lemons and more!Everything costs a dollar per pound. No advance registration is required.The walk to the trees is about a quarter-mile, so it's a good idea to bring a wagon or a cart.Sumner Peck Ranch is on Friant Road. For more information, go to RiverParkWay.org