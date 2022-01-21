Pick your own citrus at Sumner Peck Ranch in Fresno County

Sumner Peck Ranch in Friant kicks off its u-pick citrus season on Friday.
Every week, the ranch will be open from Friday through Monday to allow guests to pick their fruit.
This season runs through April 15.
The farm offers a variety of citrus, including navel oranges, blood oranges, mandarins, lemons and more!
Everything costs a dollar per pound. No advance registration is required.
The walk to the trees is about a quarter-mile, so it's a good idea to bring a wagon or a cart.
Sumner Peck Ranch is on Friant Road. For more information, go to RiverParkWay.org.