New ordinance on infectious disease labs going into effect in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new ordinance on infectious disease labs will go into effect this weekend in the City of Fresno.

The council passed the ordinance last month, with it to begin 30 days after approval.

This comes following the discovery of an illegal lab in Reedley, which had previously operated in Fresno.

The "Infectious Disease Lab Accountability and Transparency Ordinance" was approved unanimously by Fresno Council members.

The goal is to ensure that labs that work with infectious diseases will only operate in Fresno, with the public being informed and receiving all appropriate permits and licensing.

Councilmembers say this ordinance will ensure greater protection for the public and improve communication between government agencies.