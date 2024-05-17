Driver wanted after striking bicyclist in front of Clovis gas station

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are asking for your help to identify a driver who struck a bicyclist Wednesday night and then left the victim injured in the road.

The department released surveillance video from a gas station at Shaw and Peach just before 11 p.m.

The video shows what appears to be a black car that stopped briefly as the bicyclist was hit.

As the victim struggled to get up, the car backed up, drove around the victim and sped away.

Never even checking to see if he was okay.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is now wanted for felony hit and run.

The car will have damage to the passenger side.

If you know anything, please call Clovis Police.