IMAX theater coming to Merced

Local leaders say the project will help enhance entertainment experiences in the community.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced will soon have a new way to enjoy movies, made for those of you who love larger than life action and booming sound.

The city announced plans to renovate its existing theater on Main and K streets into an IMAX theater.

Right now, the theater is set to be more 4,000 square feet.

Since the project is in the initial permitting stages, it's not known just how big the screen will be or which IMAX film formats it can show.