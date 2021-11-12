Scuba divers collect 18,000 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe since clean-up project started in May

The non-profit Clean Up The Lake set sail in May to remove thousands of pounds of litter at the bottom of the lake.
The team says it's been delayed a bit because of the Caldor Fire and wildfire smoke.
But they're almost to the finish line -- covering nearly 44 of the 72 miles around the lake.
Environmental scientists have been pin-pointing locations that accumulate more trash than others.
"I think the problem is, you know, things that are out of sight, out of mind. And sometimes, even when you're in certain parts of the lake, you might not see the trash, but often it's there, you know, it's either covered in a certain kind of silt, or it's buried in the sand," says Colin West, founder of Clean Up the Lake.
The Chronicle reports they've collected more than 18,000 pounds of trash, including a diamond-studded engagement ring, a BB gun, cell phones and vape pens, poker chips and a stapler.
The group is aiming to finish by early next year.