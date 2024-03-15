Officials urge Fresno County residents to clear brush before temps peak

City ordinance says to keep your property clear of fire hazards year-round.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wet winter has led to landscapes with blooming wildflowers and lush grass in Fresno County.

But all that green will soon turn into brown, dried-up brush.

"As it starts to heat up, you'll see vegetation start to change," Captain Jake Wild with CAL FIRE's Fresno County Fire Protection District said.

With temperatures expected to rise in the coming weeks, Wild says dried brush will soon become a fire hazard.

"That grass burns out, burns intense," he said. "And as it gets too close to the structures now, we have a threat to the structures of catching fire."

Wild says vegetation could begin drying out when temperatures hit 80 degrees - just as AccuWeather forecasts for parts of Fresno next week.

Local officials say now is the time to clear your property to prevent brush fires.

"The state regulation basically says you need to take care of your property so that you reduce the risk of wildfires on your property and particularly around your home," San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's Jaime Holt said.

In Fresno County, there is a weed abatement standard to follow. If you live on five acres or less, the ordinance says to remove dry grass, stumps, tumbleweeds, and other flammable hazards.

For residents in the foothills, you could even have a controlled burn if you get a permit.

A new agreement between CAL FIRE and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District allows you to apply online. It will also tell you when there is an open burn window.

Holt says small flames now could prevent larger fires later.

"If a wildfire were to catch and come near their home, there is enough open space that they can make sure that property doesn't ignite from the impacts of the wildfire," she said.

If you live in the City of Fresno or Valley Floor, officials say it is still important to clear brush, but you will not be allowed to burn it.

City ordinance says to keep your property clear of fire hazards year-round.

