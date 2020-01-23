Society

Some California restaurants to implement 1% climate change surcharge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some high-end California restaurants are now adding a new surcharge onto their bills.

A one percent fee intended to help fight climate change.

According to SF Eater, the effort is part of a collaboration called "Restore California."

It's aimed at helping local farmers implement climate beneficial farming practices.

The group hopes to generate $10 million this year.

It's important to note, the surcharge is optional, diners can have it removed.
