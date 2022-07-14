Education

Registration begins for Clovis Community College

Fall semester at Clovis Community starts on Monday, August 8th.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday was the first day of Clovis Community College's Extreme Registration program.

Counselors were on-hand, ready to help students register and schedule their classes, find out if they qualified for free tuition and more.

The virtual sessions will be on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In-person registration will be on Friday, July 29, and Saturday July 30.

DATES AND TIMES FOR REGISTRATION



Virtual Extreme Registration:

Wednesdays on July 13, 20 and 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In-person Extreme Registration:

Friday July 29 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
