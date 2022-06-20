Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular South Valley gym that opened during the pandemic is celebrating an expansion with a new Clovis location.Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or a seasoned pro, Clovis' newest gym at Fowler and Nees is offering a personalized experience that takes your goals to new heights."Youre going into this dark room, kind of a club-like setting. It's fun, it's energetic, and its a kickbutt workout," says owner Natalie Duboski. "We're more than a gym, we're a community."Quadrant Fitness combines cardio and resistance training in one class."With our cardio stations, we actually incorporate boxing as one of them. And we have 150 lb water bags, so what's fun is not invasive on your hands," says co-owner Brian Duboski.The second cardio station covers a full body routine with rowers or bikes.Resistance stations incorporate functional and weight training.But the structured workout is catered and personalized so you can go at your own pace, but you're not on your own."We really do believe that people are made to be connected and that's kinda what we want to bring to the table, is not only love on people but nurture people, cater to their needs, and be in a positive atmosphere."Owners Brian and Natalie Duboski say the motivation and accountability is what gets people wanting to join and kept people coming back to their original Visalia location.They saw so much success they were able to expand."Each and everyone of us have uniqueness and we have goals and we want you to achieve them," says Natalie.Each coach has at least 10 years of personal training experience.You can sign up to join the squad and get a code for a free class through the Quadrant Fitness app available in the app store.