Some Clovis Unified schools modify, postpone homecoming dances due COVID-19

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local schools are pressing pause on a student tradition due to COVID-19 concerns.

Clovis West students Jake and Nick Dvorak say they were disappointed to learn their homecoming dance wasn't going to happen this fall.

"It's kind of scary because there's all this uncertainty," said Jake. "I want to be able to have a senior year, I want to be able to have dances and go to games."

They say the uncertainty brings back memories of last year, when events were canceled.

"I was like, 'Really are we going to do this?'" said Nick. "Because what's the point in postponing it?"

Clovis Unified is leaving the decision of whether or not to have a homecoming dance up to the individual school sites.

"We've had a few, after talking to their students, push them back into the spring or reschedule," said Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants. "We have a few dipping their toes in the water to try and do something this fall."

Clovis High School and Buchanan High School are both pushing forward with their homecoming dances. The dances will take place outside in the coming weeks but students will have to take a COVID test first.

Fresno Unified also moved its homecoming dances outside.

"This was was a whole new experience. It was fun," said Fresno High student Mackenzie Johnson. "Everyone was up on their feet having fun and dancing."

The district says while it didn't have to cancel any dances this fall, the events did take some last-minute adjustments.

"They've had it outdoors because the masking requirements are different outdoors and they've had DJs," explained FUSD Campus Culture Manager Leslie Loewen. "When they're either in pods or at tables so students can dance in their groups to maintain safety and distancing."

Clovis Unified officials say they plan to reschedule the postponed homecoming dances for the spring.

