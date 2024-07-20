Clovis South high school and Sanchez Intermediate logos unveiled

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new Clovis South High School and Phillip V. Sanchez Intermediate School Longhorns got ''branded'' this week.
The Clovis Unified School District Governing Board unveiled the official logo and letter-marks for the two schools.
They both make up the Terry P. Bradley Educational Center. Bradley himself was in the audience to celebrate.
He's was a long-time administrator and superintendent of the district.
More than 40 family members of the late Philip Sanchez also attended.
Sanchez was a Clovis Unified graduate who went on to become the first Hispanic American on a U.S. Presidential Cabinet and was appointed as a U.S. Ambassador.
The Bradley Educational Center is under construction at Highland and Clinton avenues and it is planned to begin a phased opening in the fall of 2025 for grades 7 through 9.