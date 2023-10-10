Jury hears planning of 2016 Clovis kidnapping in recorded calls

The victim told the jury that she was tied up and her mouth and eyes were taped shut as men shoved her into a trunk.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jury heard stunning tapes played on Monday.

"So, what time should I meet you over there?" the jury heard somebody say on one of the recordings.

Prosecutors say it was Sandra Garcia.

She is on trial with her son for crimes related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teen girl in 2016.

On the other end of the line was Garcia's cousin, Miguel Carriedo, who often recorded his calls.

One of the calls seemed to start as an ordinary conversation, but it quickly turned.

"It led up to a plan to meet to carry out a plot," Fresno County Sheriff's Office Detective David Rippe testified.

On the stand, Rippe said Garcia and her cousin met in person the weekend before the teen girl disappeared.

The two went to Pismo Beach, where Rippe says they set up "what they were going to put into action."

On Monday, the jury heard Garcia plan that meeting.

"From my location to Pismo, it takes me two hours and 27 minutes," Garcia said.

Days later, a young Clovis girl was walking home from school when, she says, men wearing all-black approached her.

The victim told the jury that she was tied up and her mouth and eyes were taped shut as men shoved her into a trunk.

Prosecutors say she was sexually assaulted and driven to a remote part of Fresno County and tied to a tree.

It happened weeks after the girl's dad evicted Garcia from his Clovis home. Prosecutors say Garcia wanted to get back at him.

