Fresno Country jury hears about evidence left at 2016 kidnapping scene

A crime scene specialist walked a Fresno jury through what prosecutors say was the scene of a kidnapping and sexual assault nearly eight years ago.

The jury also heard from a child psychology specialist and nurses on Tuesday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a graphic morning in court Tuesday as a crime scene specialist walked a Fresno jury through what prosecutors say was the scene of a kidnapping and sexual assault nearly eight years ago.

"She had redness and scratch marks on her back," Fresno County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Specialist Kristal Buckley told the jury about the young female victim.

Dozens of photos showed scratching on the then 13-year-old's face and back.

Other photos, too explicit for Action News to share, suggested she was bleeding near her legs.

Action News cannot name or show the victim.

Prosecutors say Sandra Garcia and her son, Mark Anthony Roque, organized the whole thing.

The victim's father, Johan Gidstedt, was dating and living with Garcia and her two sons at the time. When there was tension, prosecutors say Gidstedt told Garcia they needed to move out of his Clovis home.

That is when Garcia told Roque and a relative to kidnap the teen girl, according to prosecutors. Garcia and Roque sat just across the courtroom from the victim when she took the stand last week.

"They walked me to the driveway by our guest house and shoved me in the trunk," the victim told the jury last week.

She told the jury her hands were tied and her mouth and eyes taped when she was driven to a remote part of Fresno County on February 16th, 2016.

Buckley was on duty that day.

On Tuesday, she told the jury about the disturbing evidence she found at the scene.

"When you were at the scene, you also collected a yellow rope and white towel. Is that correct?" a prosecutor asked. "Correct," Buckley said.

The jury also heard from a child psychology specialist and nurses on Tuesday.

There are several more witnesses scheduled to testify in the case, and the trial is not expected to conclude until the end of October.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.