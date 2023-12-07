Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony held in Clovis

The annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

Community members heard a recollection of the events and heard stories of Pearl Harbor survivors while paying tribute to the lives lost.

The two-hour raid by Japanese forces took place on the US Naval base in Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

The sneak attack shook America's confidence and pulled the country into World War II.

Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in 1994.