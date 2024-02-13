Woman in critical condition after being shot by estranged husband, Clovis police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- 36-year-old Manuel Ramirez was arrested after the Clovis Police Department said he shot his wife on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the quiet Kings Crossing gated community in Clovis.

"Officers responded to the area of Teague and Clovis regarding a welfare check at a residence. When officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim that had critical injuries," said Lt. Koch.

The victim was rushed to a hospital.

Detectives said Ramirez and the victim were married but are now estranged.

After the shooting, the Ramirez left the neighborhood and came to this apartment complex on the corner of Dakota and Hughes.

They said he barricaded himself inside an apartment with other people, including a young child.

They were all released before the suspect surrendered to Fresno and Clovis SWAT officers.

"I started thinking of what else we can do to try and impact domestic violence because it's obviously still occurring in our community," said Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming.

He works closely with the Marjaree Mason Center. He says roughly 90 percent of homicides in Clovis are domestic violence-related.

"We created our own advocate within the police department to partner with Marjaree Mason Center to bring that in closer with our department to have a better relationship, to make sure victims were not slipping through the cracks," said Chief Fleming.

This case is also shining a light on domestic violence as a whole in the city of Clovis.

Chief Fleming says it happens in every community, and Clovis is no different.

The department's partnership with the Marjaree Mason center works every day to prevent domestic violence and keep it from reaching the level this one did.

The center is bracing for an expected uptick in calls post-Valentine's Day when they tend to see an increase in domestic violence.

Ramirez has been arrested and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail. He's facing 4 felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and causing mental injury to a child.

That child they have in common is staying with relatives.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

