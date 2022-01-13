bank robbery

Police investigating bank robbery in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Clovis bank on Thursday.

Officers responded to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa Avenues just before 1:30 pm.


Investigators say no one was injured during the robbery. Further information was not immediately available.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.




This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

