Police investigating bank robbery in Clovis

Officers responded to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa Avenues just before 1:30 pm.
Investigators say no one was injured during the robbery. Further information was not immediately available.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.
Officers are on scene of a reported bank robbery at Citibank at Shaw/Minnewawa. The suspect remains outstanding and there are no reported injuries.— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 13, 2022
We ask that you stay out of the area, if possible, while Officers investigate. #PoliceActivity pic.twitter.com/0mYfYtsaP5
