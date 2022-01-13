Police investigating bank robbery in Clovis

Officers are on scene of a reported bank robbery at Citibank at Shaw/Minnewawa. The suspect remains outstanding and there are no reported injuries.



We ask that you stay out of the area, if possible, while Officers investigate. #PoliceActivity pic.twitter.com/0mYfYtsaP5 — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 13, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Clovis bank on Thursday.Officers responded to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa Avenues just before 1:30 pm.Investigators say no one was injured during the robbery. Further information was not immediately available.Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.