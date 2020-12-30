Burglary suspects crash car into garage during police chase in Clovis, 1 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two burglary suspects led Clovis police officers on a short car chase before crashing into a house on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to a burglary alarm at an electronics store off Fowler and Ashlan Avenues just before 4:30 am.When investigators arrived, they saw a person getting into a white Honda Pilot behind the store.Clovis police said the officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped away. Officers chased the SUV south on Fowler.The driver tried to make a turn on Dakota Avenue but crashed into a home garage. Investigators say the two suspects ran from the SUV.Authorities say they discovered stolen property believed to be from the store inside the vehicle.One of the suspects, a man in his 20s, was found a short time later and taken into custody. Clovis police are still searching for the second suspect, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing.Firefighters were also on scene assessing the garage. Officials say the crash caused minimal damage to the house.