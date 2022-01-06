Clovis police find wanted parolee, thanks to residents and K9

Update: Thanks to tips from residents, Barnes was arrested in Fresno overnight with the assistance of K9 Jax. Barnes was booked into Fresno County Jail for charges including parole violation, evading officers, and assault with a deadly weapon. pic.twitter.com/ulwyJ6Aw1r — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 6, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have arrested a man who slammed his car into two other vehicles during a chase on Wednesday.36-year-old Dennis Barnes has been booked into Fresno County Jail for charges including parole violation, evading officers, and assault with a deadly weapon.Police say they were able to find him thanks to tips from residents as well as their K9, Jax.On Wednesday evening, police were trying to stop his car near Barstow and Clovis Avenues when he took off and hit two other vehicles.He then abandoned his car near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue, and escaped.At the time, Barnes was wanted for violating his parole.