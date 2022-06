CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly car crash has shut down roads in Clovis.Clovis police say Ashlan Avenue is closed at Sunnyside Avenue and at least one person has been killed.An ABC30 crew at the scene saw at least two vehicles involved.One of them was a truck that had overturned and was resting on its roof.Multiple ambulances and a fire truck were at the scene.Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays.California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene and are in charge of the investigation.