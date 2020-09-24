porch pirate

Police searching for man caught stealing packages from Clovis porches

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater with a red shirt underneath.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for the suspect who was caught on camera stealing packages from two porches on Monday.

Ring video released by the department shows a man grabbing the packages from two different houses near Ashlan and Leonard Avenues around 4 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2556.
