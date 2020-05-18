Man used stolen credit cards at Clovis Target, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are asking for the public's help finding a man who is accused of committing fraud.Investigators say the man used another person's credit cards to purchase $400 worth of items at the Target on Herndon and Willow Avenues on May 9.Surveillance footage from the store shows the man leaving dressed in a dark shirt and blue hat.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2556.