Clovis roadway shut down after water main breaks

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to clean up a water main break in Clovis that could slow down your early morning commute.

Water started gushing along Sunnyside between Tollhouse Road and Sierra Avenue early on Monday morning.

Right now, the road is free of any standing water, except in the yard of a home on Sunnyside.

There's a vacuum truck working on getting the water out.

Sunnyside is shut down due to the break just north of Tollhouse - and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No word on when the street will reopen, or what caused the rupture.
