Around $350,000 dollars in proceeds from the rodeo will benefits local schools, charities, and community organizations.

Big turn out for day two of the Clovis Rodeo

The Clovis Rodeo is anticipating a big turnout, especially heading into the weekend.

The Clovis Rodeo is anticipating a big turnout, especially heading into the weekend.

The Clovis Rodeo is anticipating a big turnout, especially heading into the weekend.

The Clovis Rodeo is anticipating a big turnout, especially heading into the weekend.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gates opened up a few hours ago to excited Clovis Rodeo fans on Thursday evening

The Clovis Rodeo is anticipating a big turnout, especially heading into the weekend.

Country music artist Michael Ray also performed on Thursday night.

Organizers said they really take pride in making this an affordable event for families to come and enjoy.

Rodeo fans dressed in their cowboy hats and boots came out on Thursday evening, to catch all the action in Old Town Clovis.

From bareback riding to steer wrestling, people were excited and having a good time.

"You're going to see the best of the best cowboys," said Mark Thompson, with the Clovis Rodeo Association's Board of Directors. "We have the prize money, $50,000, this year to get more of the best contestants here."

Contestants travel from all over the country to be part of the Clovis Rodeo. But some are even coming from even as far as Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

"This is a world where contestants work their whole lives to become good at what they do," said Wayne Brooks, who serves as the announcer.

"So, whether it's riding horses, bulls, steer, or roping, or whatever the case may be, it's amazing."

The rodeo's reputation is already paying off. Tickets sold out for the main events on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This annual event brings a big economic boost to Clovis, generating an estimated $33 million.

Organizers said they're proud of the growth but want to keep the rodeo affordable and accessible for families.

"When we walk about making things better for the fans, we want to make it a really pleasant experience," said Thompson.

Around $350,000 dollars in proceeds from the rodeo also benefits local schools, charities, and community organizations.

This year's Clovis Rodeo Queen, Rachel Lancaster, said she's proud to be a part of the time-honored tradition.

"To be able to represent the clovis rodeo is such an amazing opportunity," said Lancaster. "It fuels a deep pride in my heart that I get to represent the community for the next coming year."

Tickets are still available for Friday night's concert and the dance on Saturday night.

There's also a free parade Saturday morning.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.