Utility crews from across US, Canada meet at Clovis Rodeo Grounds to prepare for storm

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As an extreme winter storm hits Central California, PG &E has brought in crews from across the United States and Canada to help restore power as quickly as possible.

The Clovis Rodeo Grounds will serve as the staging grounds for crews working through the extreme weather.

Crews will check in at the rodeo grounds and get help preparing for their next assignments.

The storm has been causing flooding and power outages across the state.

PG &E currently has 5,000 personnel from across the country and Canada responding to the storm.