Clovis Police Department boosts patrols for weekend rodeo

Officials want you to plan ahead and use a designated spot for rideshare pick-ups and drop-offs by the water tower.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As thousands take to the Clovis Rodeo for a weekend of barrel racing, bull riding, and more, the Clovis Police Department says officers are working hard to keep everyone safe.

"The police department has a lot of extra officers out here in uniform and in plain clothes in the Old Town and the rodeo grounds," Corporal Sean O'Brien said.

With the main rodeo competition sold out through the weekend, organizers expect about 10,000 people inside the gates.

Corporal O'Brien says those who could not get a ticket will flock to Old Town Clovis for fun at the bars and restaurants.

If you plan on driving near Clovis Avenue, O'Brien says to pay attention to all the extra traffic.

"There is a lot of extra pedestrian and vehicle traffic," he said. "And we ask that people slow down, use caution, and drive safely."

There is also a new shuttle service.

"Buses run from Sierra Vista Mall to the Memorial Building (for) drop-off," Clovis Rodeo Association President Clancy Wardle said. "And then we have shuttles that will go over there, pick you up, and drop you off on the grounds."

The new shuttle and return of the rideshare location come as Clovis Police expect an increase in drunk drivers this weekend.

It's an option that Michael Guadiana likes.

"I think it's awesome," said Guadiana. "I don't like to wait for parking, I don't like to look for it. Being able to park in a far location and being able to take a free shuttle, I think that's awesome."

He said it's great if people don't want to use an Uber of Lyft. The Clovis Rodeo Associations also said the shuttle eases the parking problems off people.

With the third day of the Clovis Rodeo wrapped up, people headed into Old Town Clovis to keep the fun going.

It's also a way to keep people safe, especially for those who have been drinking.

"We do tend to see a small rise in DUI drivers around the city and around larger events, whether it's Rodeo or any other event that involves alcohol," O'Brien said.

While there will not be any specific DUI checkpoints Friday night, there will be at least two extra officers for DUI enforcement in the Old Town area.

Clovis police officers patrolled the area to make sure rodeo goers were being responsible while having a good time.

"There is no reason for you to get behind a wheel if you've been drinking," said Corporal Mark Bradford with the Clovis Police Department.

Police said they've already seen several DUI-related crashes during the rodeo.

But it's not just police who want people to stay safe.

Across the street from the Clovis Rodeo grounds, the 500 Club Bar and Grill geared up for a busy night.

"It's kind of like the unofficial rodeo headquarters over here," said Brandon Burton, the General Manager of the 500 Club. "Everybody wants to come over here."

Even before the rodeo opened up, the restaurant saw many people coming in to grab a drink or a bite.

General Manager Brandon Burton told Action News it's around big events, like the rodeo, they beef up security.

The restaurant's number one priority is to keep people safe.

"We evaluate our clientele as they come in, make sure they're okay and not too intoxicated," said Burton. "We walk around keep an eye on things. We don't want things to escalate. We've had a great history of not having any problems."

Burton wants to make sure their customers get home safe.

He said they will help people find a ride or get them an Uber.

