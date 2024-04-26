Clovis Rodeo expected to bring $30 million boost to local economy

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo is back. Every year, tens of thousands of people fill the stands.

Clancy Wardle, president of the Clovis Rodeo Association, says a packed house significantly boosts the local economy.

"When the rodeo comes to town, it always has a big impact on the city, and the city is always great about working with us. Bringing all these people into town, into the bars and restaurants, so it's a big impact, bringing on 15 to 16 million a year," said Wardle.

Cora Shipley, owner of Soups, Scoops and More in Old Town Clovis, says her business has been around for 35 years and always notices an uptick in sales.

"It brings a lot of out of town, and it always helps, and local people come into town, and anything with the cowboys, they love!" Shipley said.

Shirley also adjusted her store hours to accommodate the busy influx of traffic before and after the rodeo.

The City of Clovis' business development manager, Shawn Miller, says new additions to the city and rodeo are helping the expected economic impact to be about $30 million.

That's about $10 million more than last year's total.

"It's become more valuable in the last couple of years. For one, they added a fifth day, and the City of Clovis has built many new hotels so more people can stay. Also, the new pavilion behind me has been completed," said Miller.

For perspective, about 600 people can fit in the Tom Stearns VIP Pavilion.

The Clovis Rodeo gates opened at four this afternoon, and Thursday is the first full night of PRCA Rodeo Performances.

The rodeo is followed by a concert with artist Michael Ray.

For a full list of events at this year's rodeo, click here.

