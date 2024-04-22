2024 Clovis Rodeo: Full list of concerts, events, and shuttle times

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to dust off your boots! The 2024 Clovis Rodeo is kicking off this week.

The action-packed rodeo week begins this Wednesday and will run through Sunday.

Each day will feature a bull riding or PRCA event for fans to enjoy.

The rodeo will be immediately followed by a concert on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

This year's performers include country music artists Bryan Martin, Michael Ray, and Matt Stell.

The multi-day event brings thousands of people to Clovis each year.

Shuttle Times:

A shuttle service for the rodeo will run between the southeast corner of the Sierra Vista Mall parking lot and the corner of Veterans Parkway and 4th Street.

The shuttle schedule is Wednesday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, and return rides run from 9 pm to 11:30 pm.

If you plan on leaving between 7 pm and 9 pm, you will need to find another ride back to where the shuttle had picked you up, as the service is not available during that time.

On the weekend, pick-up will be from 12 pm to 3 pm, and the return rides run from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Return rides are not available between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Events and Concerts:

Wednesday, April 24th:

Bull Riding

6 pm

Bryan Martin - Concert

Show begins after the rodeo.

Thursday, April 25:

PRCA Rodeo

6 pm

Michael Ray - Concert

Show begins after the rodeo.

Friday, April 26:

PRCA Rodeo

6 pm

Matt Stell - Concert

Show begins after the rodeo.

Saturday, April 27:

Rodeo Parade

9 am

PRCA Rodeo - Salute to Our Veterans Day

2 pm

Rodeo Dance

7:30 pm

Sunday, April 28:

PRCA Rodeo Finals

2 pm

