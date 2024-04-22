2024 Clovis Rodeo: Full list of concerts, events, and shuttle times

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to dust off your boots! The 2024 Clovis Rodeo is kicking off this week.
The action-packed rodeo week begins this Wednesday and will run through Sunday.
Each day will feature a bull riding or PRCA event for fans to enjoy.
The rodeo will be immediately followed by a concert on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
This year's performers include country music artists Bryan Martin, Michael Ray, and Matt Stell.
The multi-day event brings thousands of people to Clovis each year.
A shuttle service for the rodeo will run between the southeast corner of the Sierra Vista Mall parking lot and the corner of Veterans Parkway and 4th Street.
The shuttle schedule is Wednesday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, and return rides run from 9 pm to 11:30 pm.
If you plan on leaving between 7 pm and 9 pm, you will need to find another ride back to where the shuttle had picked you up, as the service is not available during that time.
On the weekend, pick-up will be from 12 pm to 3 pm, and the return rides run from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Return rides are not available between 3 pm and 5 pm.
Bull Riding
Bryan Martin - Concert
PRCA Rodeo
Michael Ray - Concert
Show begins after the rodeo.
PRCA Rodeo
Matt Stell - Concert
Rodeo Parade
PRCA Rodeo - Salute to Our Veterans Day
Rodeo Dance
PRCA Rodeo Finals