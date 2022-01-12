Clovis police investigating shooting at business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating a shooting at a business Tuesday evening.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Shaw and Fowler.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting but confirmed that one person was shot.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

