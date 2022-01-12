Clovis police investigating shooting at business

Authorities say it happened in the area of Shaw and Fowler.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting but confirmed that one person was shot.
SHOOTING: Clovis PD is investigating a shooting at Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes at Shaw/Fowler. Avoid the area if you can. Still no information on possible suspect(s)/victim(s). @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Mp8a9lEuMi— Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) January 12, 2022
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Update: When Officers arrived on scene, they located one victim of a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to the hospital. We are not releasing their status at this time. The suspect remains unknown. Detectives are on scene working the investigation.— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 12, 2022