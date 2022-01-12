Clovis police investigating shooting at business

SHOOTING: Clovis PD is investigating a shooting at Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes at Shaw/Fowler. Avoid the area if you can. Still no information on possible suspect(s)/victim(s). @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Mp8a9lEuMi — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) January 12, 2022

Update: When Officers arrived on scene, they located one victim of a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to the hospital. We are not releasing their status at this time. The suspect remains unknown. Detectives are on scene working the investigation. — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 12, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating a shooting at a business Tuesday evening.Authorities say it happened in the area of Shaw and Fowler.Police have not said what led up to the shooting but confirmed that one person was shot.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.