Man hospitalized after shooting in Clovis grocery store parking lot, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are investigating a shooting outside a Winco grocery store that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened at about 1 am Monday at the location on Peach and Ashlan.

Police found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and officers haven't released any information about a possible suspect.

The store remained open during the investigation, but the parking lot was blocked off for several hours as police canvassed the area for evidence.