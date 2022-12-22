One man is dead after being stabbed by his brother, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being stabbed by his brother in Clovis.

Clovis Police responded to a call of a disturbance just after 4 Wednesday afternoon at the Merit Manor Apartments on Gettysburg and Peach Avenues.

The disturbance was between two brothers inside the complex.

Authorities say one of the brothers pulled out a knife and stabbed his sibling.

When officials arrived, CPR was given, but the man died at the scene.

The other brother stayed on scene and was arrested by police.

