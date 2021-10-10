Clovis shows off its brewery scene at Tacos and Taps Trail event

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lot of beer tasting was happening in Clovis on Saturday for the Tacos and Taps Trail event.Hundreds of people enjoyed festivities at the growing local brewery scene.The inaugural event in May drew thousands of people to six breweries, each with taco trucks or specials, along the Clovis Trail.Saturday was the same.You could walk, bike, or ride the free trolley to participating breweries, like Tactical Ops Brewing."This brings in a lot of customers again. It reminds people that we're still around, all of these breweries here in Clovis," said Tactical Ops Brewing manager Carlos Tovar.The free event ended at 8 pm, but some breweries were open later.Other breweries and food trucks will be out like normal on Sunday.