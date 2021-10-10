Community & Events

Clovis shows off its brewery scene at Tacos and Taps Trail event

You could walk, bike, or ride the free trolley to participating breweries, like Tactical Ops Brewing.
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis shows off its brewery scene at Tacos and Taps Trail event

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lot of beer tasting was happening in Clovis on Saturday for the Tacos and Taps Trail event.

Hundreds of people enjoyed festivities at the growing local brewery scene.

The inaugural event in May drew thousands of people to six breweries, each with taco trucks or specials, along the Clovis Trail.

Saturday was the same.

You could walk, bike, or ride the free trolley to participating breweries, like Tactical Ops Brewing.

"This brings in a lot of customers again. It reminds people that we're still around, all of these breweries here in Clovis," said Tactical Ops Brewing manager Carlos Tovar.

The free event ended at 8 pm, but some breweries were open later.

Other breweries and food trucks will be out like normal on Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovisbrewerybusinessbeertacos
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News