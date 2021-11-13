Clovis teen creates PSA on scoliosis awareness following diagnosis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis student is raising awareness about a common spine condition found in kids and teens.
Isaac Wang, an 11th grader, created a video about scoliosis.
The video, posted to his YouTube, starts off saying, "Just like you don't know who the Impostor is in Among Us, most people don't notice they have scoliosis."
Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine of more than 10 degrees.
After missing a few annual wellness checks due to the pandemic, Wang was diagnosed this summer with moderate scoliosis.
"The doctor had discovered I had scoliosis by accident, so I thought that to be a little strange," he shared.
"Thus it is important to detect scoliosis early, preferably ages 10-11," the video stated.
The PSA also stressed the importance of getting checked by a doctor.
Action News spoke to a Valley Children's pediatric orthopedic surgeon to learn more about the condition.
According to Dr. Kerry Loveland, scoliosis is genetic, and it can go undetected because there aren't really any symptoms.
"No pain in your back, no tingling or funny feelings in your legs," he said. "No neurological symptoms at all, and you can still develop a severe scoliosis."
The doctor emphasizes not missing a child's annual wellness exam, as the condition is more common than you think.
"We have a lot, a lot here in the Valley," Loveland explained.
Scoliosis can't be reversed, but early detection can prevent it from getting worse.
Dr. Loveland said if a child isn't done growing, and the curve is around 25 degrees, a brace can be used to prevent any need for surgery. Surgery is only necessary for a 50-degree curve.
In Wang's case, he is done growing, and he has a 30-degree curve, so his doctor said treatment isn't an option.
"It's mainly genetic and uncontrollable, and that's why it's important to catch it early," Wang said.
The two encourage parents to perform the Adam's Forward Bend Test on their child, in addition to wellness exams, to check for any irregularities in their spine, rib and hip areas.
