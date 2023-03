The Clovis Unified board is holding a special meeting Monday. Members are expected to reach an agreement on the district's next superintendent.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified Governing Board is holding a special meeting Monday evening.

Members are expected to reach an agreement on the district's next superintendent.

Current superintendent Eimear O'Brien announced she will retire at the end of her current contract in June.

Officials have been searching for her replacement for the last two months.

The board's special meeting begins at 5:30 pm.