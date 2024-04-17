Clovis Unified school board votes on final revised boundary map

After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.

After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.

After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.

After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.

It will go into effect in the 2025-26 school year.

Some students in Clovis Unified will be shifted to other schools in the district as part of the newly approved boundary map.

All five areas of the district will see some change but the most will happen in the Clovis East area, where five elementary schools will be shifted to different high schools.

The board voted to approve the plan, acknowledging it was a challenging few months to accommodate as many suggestions as they could.

"It's a bittersweet move for me, because it moves my four elementary kids their school and we absolutely love that school," said David DeFrank, a Clovis Unified parent.

Parents in the district, including Katherine Provchy, have voiced concerns about the new boundaries since the first draft release.

"We had assumed that most of the changes were happening down south. When we found out we were involved, we were really taken aback. Quite shocked and it surprised us," explained Katherine Provchy.

She says she understands why the change is needed but knows there are still some parents disappointed.

Clovis Unified School District is inching closer to establishing its new attendance boundaries as board members are set to vote on the final proposed school boundary map Wednesday

Not only will the new boundaries help align elementary and middle schools with Clovis South High School, which is set to open in August of 2025, it will also help existing schools.

"Our community is growing and changing and evolving and with that growth comes the need for new schools, the potential overcrowding of some schools," Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants explained.

"But also as the community grows and changes, we have some schools going to be under enrolled and so we are looking to address that as well."

The board made clear on Wednesday that this isn't over.

Although the vote is finalized, the work continues as the district aims to help families being moved to different schools adjust.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.