CUSD prepares to release proposed district boundary maps, what parents and students need to know

On Friday, the Clovis Unified School District will be revealing two draft proposals for new boundaries throughout the district.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to the Clovis Unified School District.

With the upcoming opening of the Terry P. Bradley Educational Center in August of 2025, where students go to school may be shifting.

They will lay out which schools students will attend starting in fall of 2025.

"Some of the schools will not be impacted at all, or proposed to be impacted. Others will be looking to at either large-scale changes, like moving into a whole new high school area like the Terry Bradley Educational Center, or potentially just little pockets," CUSD spokesperson Kelly Avants said.

Avants says the changes are necessary to account for the new schools and for the growing populations in Fresno and Clovis.

"There's been a lot of research done about the growth plans of our cities, the capacity and projected enrollment as our cities and the communities we serve grow," Avants said.

She says the district is looking at five key factors while deciding on potential boundaries,

Maximize existing facility space

Value neighborhood schools and keeping neighborhoods together

Reduce operational expense

Create boundaries that will last for 5-10 years

Balance enrollment across high school areas.

"We'll roughly be looking at, in some way, shape or form, touching about half to under half of our schools in some way," Avants said.

Families will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed boundaries and weigh in on them at community meetings at each of the CUSD high schools.

Two meetings will be livestreamed.

Comments and concerns will be taken into consideration as the district draws up the final proposed boundary map, which will be revealed at the end of March and presented to the CUSD Governing Board at the beginning of April.

Families will have until April 12 to comment on the final map, and the CUSD Governing Board will vote on it April 17.

"Our effort and our work is to make sure that no matter what Clovis Unified school you go to, you're going to get that great experience," Avants said.

For more information on community meeting details and a timeline of all of the upcoming important dates, click here.

Meeting information:

Clovis East Area

Jan. 30 5:30-7 p.m.

Clovis East MPR (available via livestream at CUSD.com)

Feb. 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

Clovis East High MPR

Clovis West Area

Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Clovis West High MPR

Clovis High Area

Feb. 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

Clovis High MPR (available via livestream at CUSD.com)

Buchanan Area

Feb. 5 5:30-7 p.m.

Buchanan High MPR

Clovis North Area

Feb. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.

Clovis North High MPR