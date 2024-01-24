Clovis Unified picks up boxes of Narcan to be put in classrooms

Narcan, which rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, will head to classrooms at each Clovis Unified campus.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 2,000 boxes of Narcan were delivered to Clovis Unified School District.

"This delivery is the largest one we've made," said P.A.I.N operations director Pamela Smith

Parents and Addicts in Need (P.A.I.N.) is giving the district the life-saving drug.

As Fresno County continues to deal with a fentanyl epidemic, Smith said it's important to take proactive steps to keep students, staff or visitors safe.

"You never know what's going to happen on campus," she said. "Tragedies do happen, and I think everybody needs to be prepared."

The boxes won't show up in classrooms immediately.

According to Clovis Unified, those who will have access to Narcan must go through training. Then, the boxes will be distributed to classrooms and other locations within the district.

However, leaders are still deciding which classrooms will carry it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, overdose deaths among 10 to 19-year-olds rose 109% between 2019 and 2021.

"People need to talk to their children, their grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and explain to them the dangers of fentanyl and other street drugs," Smith said.

P.A.I.N. hopes to provide more boxes of Narcan to other districts in the Central Valley. The organization has been talking to Fresno Unified about a potential delivery.

