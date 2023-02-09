Contest letting public decorate cars for Clovis Unified Police Department

As part of the contest, the design will only be featured on the white cars. Each side of the car will have the same design.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified Police Department is letting the public help design patrol cars.

As part of the contest, the design will only be featured on the white cars. Each side of the car will have the same design.

There is no age requirement! Anyone is allowed to participate in the contest and submit their designs.

The Clovis Unified Police Department will have the final say in the winner.

"Protecting our Future" is the motto of the department and must be incorporated in the design.

The contest ends on March 31.

First place gets a $500 gift card, while second place gets $250 and third gets $100.

Anyone who would like to participate can get a design sheet from the main office or any school resource officers.