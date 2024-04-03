Clovis Unified board reviews final proposed school boundaries map

People who have concerns can fill out an online comment form and share their opinions about the latest proposed boundary changes.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the opening of Clovis South High School in August 2025, the Clovis Unified District is inching closer to establishing its new attendance boundaries.

The district released two proposed boundary maps back in January and was followed by community meetings, which helped create a third map in February.

That third map is now the final proposal.

The new proposed map has various changes, with the most significant impact in the Clovis East area, as the majority will be moved to the new Clovis South High School.

"In that area, Fancher Creek, T-K Elementary, Boris and Young, and a brand new school that opens this August will become the Clovis South area. Gettysburg is another whole school move."

Another significant change is that the area between Willow and Maple, relatively close to Clovis North, will be sent to Clovis West instead.

"We're seeing schools in the Clovis West area that are really verging on under-enrolled, which causes problems for kids," said Kelly Avants, a spokesperson for the district.

Parents in the district have expressed mixed feelings about the new changes.

Over 500 people have signed a petition hosted by Krista Lara to postpone the boundary changes, specifically in the Clovis North area.

"It's hard when you purchase a home because you want your kid going to specific schools and then to be moved it's difficult emotionally for everyone," Lara explained.

Clovis Unified has added accommodations for parental concerns, including rules to keep siblings together.

"If someone is going to be concurrently enrolled in high school with an older sibling and otherwise was impacted by a boundary change, that that family, we will grant them the ability to stay," Avants said.

Lara expressed she's happy to see the district compromise on some issues.

"The more communication we've had, I feel like we have worked together with the district and that they've been very open and receptive in making adjustments for the families," Lara said.

Families will have until April 12th to comment on the final map, and the CUSD Governing Board will vote on it on April 17th.

The new boundaries will go into effect in fall 2025.

Parents can also submit input on the district's website.

You can view the proposed maps by clicking here.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.